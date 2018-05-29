Image copyright Google Image caption The plans come after a Twitter campaign was started by Radyr resident Jamie Grundy

A Cardiff suburb could be about to finally get a pub after a 15-year wait.

The Vale of Glamorgan Brewery has applied for permission to open the Radyr Tap, a micropub in an empty unit in Station Road.

Radyr has been without a pub since 2003 - and for years it reportedly has been the only Cardiff suburb without its own public house.

Phil Newbould, managing director of Vale of Glamorgan Brewery, said it is a "really exciting opportunity."

The Radyr Tap would open in a premises that was last occupied by a dry cleaners.

If it opens it will be the first pub in the area following the closure of the Radyr Arms in 2003.

The plans come after a Twitter campaign, started by Radyr resident Jamie Grundy, to bring a pub the the area.

He said: "It's really pleasing to see that someone is taking the opportunity. Vale of Glamorgan Brewery are really good - they helped sponsor the Radyr and Morganstown Festival.

"They've clearly got a community aspect to their work and want to invest in the community.

"The micropub model is something that has sprung up in Cardiff and all over Wales really successfully."

In a planning statement, Vale of Glamorgan Brewery said it wants to "provide a much needed venue to serve as a local watering hole and social space as well as somewhere to celebrate local beer trade in Radyr".

A consultation will be held on the plans until June 19, before a decision is made by Cardiff Council.

Phil Newbould, managing director of Vale of Glamorgan Brewery, said: "Growing up in Radyr myself without a good local pub, I used to have to trek as far as The Heathcock to get a half decent pint of beer.

"I'm really pleased and excited to have the opportunity to bring a local micro-pub to the village."