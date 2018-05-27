Image caption Police are continuing their investigations on Oakfield Street

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was attacked in Cardiff in the early hours of Sunday.

South Wales Police said the victim was assaulted in Oakfield Street in Roath at about 02:20 BST and later died from his injuries in hospital

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death.

Police want to speak to witnesses and those in the area at the time.

Officers are also keen to hear from a man who was speaking to the victim while he was waiting for the ambulance to arrive.