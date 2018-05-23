South East Wales

Teen charged with Cardiff attempted rape

  • 23 May 2018
A picture of a multi storey car park. There is a yellow sign with NCP written on it and a barrier Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack allegedly happened in the Westgate Street Car Park

Police have charged a teenage boy with attempted rape following an alleged attack in a Cardiff car park.

South Wales Police said it began investigating an incident at the Westgate Street Car Park, in Quay Street, at about 05:00 BST on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: "A 17-year-old from Grangetown has been charged with attempting to rape a woman."

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

