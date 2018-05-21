Image caption Police cordoned off an area near shops in Llanrumney

Extra police patrols are continuing in a Cardiff suburb after four men were taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing.

Three people were arrested after the disturbance in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, early on Sunday morning.

One man is recovering from surgery at the University Hospital of Wales while the other three have been discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on conditional bail.

A 31-year-old arrested on suspicion of assault has been released while inquiries continue.