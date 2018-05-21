In Pictures: RAF100 Aircraft Tour comes to Cardiff

  • 21 May 2018

Over 23,000 people visited the RAF100 aircraft display in Cardiff over the weekend, as part of commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the RAF. Aircraft on display included a Spitfire, Harrier and Typhoon.

    Cast members from 'Girlfriends' a play about women serving in the RAF during the Second World War.

    Youngsters at the RAF100 Aircraft Tour in Cardiff try out the rescue dinghy used by the RAF Wessex helicopter which was one of the aircraft on display.

    Two serving RAF officers dressed as First World War pilots entertain a youngster.

    A youngster enjoys a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activity.

    Harrison John James from the 1st St Mellons Scouts in Cardiff wanted to tell people at the RAF100 Aircraft Tour in Cardiff about his grandad, John James, who served in the RAF during the 1960s.

    Cardiff brownies pose for a picture at the RAF Wessex helicopter which was one of the aircraft on display.