Image caption Officers were seen searching the area on Sunday morning

Three men have been arrested following an alleged stabbing in Cardiff.

Police were called to Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, in the early hours of Sunday, amid reports of a street fight.

Four men were later taken to hospital with "wound injuries".

South Wales Police said two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray, while a 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault. All three remain in custody.

A force spokesman added: "We received a report of a group of men fighting at 00:52 BST.

"As a result of the disturbance, four men required hospital treatment for wound injuries.

"Two have been discharged and two are in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff."