Neighbour threatened with knife by burglar in Cyncoed, Cardiff

  • 20 May 2018
Audi A3 that police want to trace Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Police want to trace this silver Audi A3, which had cloned registration plates

A "good neighbour" was threatened with a six-inch knife when he disturbed an attempted burglary.

No one was hurt during the incident at Hurford Place, Cyncoed, Cardiff, on Friday at 11:00 BST.

South Wales Police said a neighbour confronted a man who jumped over the garden wall and was threatened with a knife.

"This was a very frightening incident for the gentleman who was simply being a good neighbour," said a spokesman.

The force released a CCTV image of a silver Audi A3 the suspect used after the incident.

A back door window was smashed but nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt.

The Audi A3 had a cloned number plate. The owner of a similar car which has the legitimate number plate is not connected to the investigation, the force said.

