Image copyright Google Image caption Groups of youths have targeted people walking in the street, police said

Extra police officers are on patrol in Newport following eight street robberies in three days.

Groups of youths targeted people and demanded money and belongings between Wednesday and Friday, Gwent Police said.

Four offences occurred near the Old Green roundabout, with others near the bus station, railway station underpass, the Riverfront and Clarence Place.

Supt Ian Roberts said four people were currently in custody.

"This crime series is a real cause for concern and we will pursue those responsible and bring them to justice," he said.

"Gwent Police will also work with Newport City Council and other partners to consider crime prevention measures as a matter of urgency. "