Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption Vale of Glamorgan council said staff worked constantly to empty bins during the warm weather

Co-ordinated litter picks, more bins and loudspeaker announcements will be trialled at one of Wales' most popular beaches in a bid to stop litterbugs.

Daytrippers were accused of showing "complete disregard" for Barry Island over the early May bank holiday weekend during the record-breaking hot weather.

"Unprecedented quantities of rubbish" were thrown as huge crowds visited, the Vale of Glamorgan Council said.

Now a joint effort will hope to "tackle the problem of littering".

Image caption Beachgoers flocked to Barry Island over the May Day bank holiday weekend

The changes include new signs, extra-large wheeled bins on the promenade and regular loudspeaker announcements to remind visitors of how and where to dispose of their rubbish.

A refuse vehicle will also be placed near the resort as the council hopes to "greatly reduce" the time to empty Barry Island's more than 100 bins.

The changes, a joint effort by the council, local traders and conservation groups, are to be made in time for the spring bank holiday weekend.

A recent litter summit also heard that volunteers could start litter-picks on busy bank holiday weekends.

Image copyright Jodie May Davies Image caption Barry schoolgirls Nia and Amelie filled a number of rubbish bags on a recent litter-pick

"This is not a problem that is unique to Barry Island," said council leader John Thomas.

"But I think what may be is the level of enthusiasm of the local residents, conservationists, traders and public servants who are all willing to work together to address it, and their commitment to tackling the problem once and for all.

The council also pledged to commit more staff and "perhaps a little more money to meet our responsibilities".