Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This footage does not include the moment Morgan stamped on the bride's brother-in-law

A man has been jailed for three years for stamping on the face of a wedding party guest in a brawl outside a pub in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

CCTV footage showed Daniel Morgan, 26, from Tonypandy, and others fighting outside the Pandy Inn in June.

The bride was seen trying to break up the brawl as her brother-in-law, lying on the floor, was stamped on by Morgan.

He was jailed at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judge Paul Thomas QC told Morgan: "It's not how a bride wants to spend her wedding evening, sorting out a brawl like that.

"You deliberately, maliciously and forcefully jumped in the air to maximise the injuries to your victim's face.

"You did that to a man who was already injured."

Image copyright CPS Image caption The footage showed the bride speaking to man in the street

The court was told the brawl was sparked between guests and pub regulars when a woman was slapped on the bottom.

Prosecutor Gareth James said Morgan's victim suffered a fractured cheekbone and swelling to his head and eye socket.

He was unconscious for several minutes before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital, he added.