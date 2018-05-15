Police are hunting for a man who exposed himself near children in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said there had been reports of three "incident exposure" incidents which "were witnessed by children playing in the area".

The first happened in Bryn Fields, Pontllanfraith, on 3 May while two more occurred in a lane behind Panteg Terrace, Newbridge, on 13 May.

The man made no attempt to approach the children, the force said.

The suspect is described as a white, aged about 30 to 40, skinny and about 5'7" tall.

A force spokesman said: "The male made no attempt to approach the children or engage them in any conversation but made no attempts to conceal his actions either."

Officers said the man wore all black clothing - a baseball cap, T-shirt, a sweatshirt tied around his waist, shorts and trainers.

Patrols have been increased in the area to reassure people.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Gwent Police.