Image copyright Google Image caption A 48-year-old man was found in Richmond Road by a member of the public

A 23-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man died in a Cardiff street.

Police were called to Richmond Road in Roath just before 22:30 BST on Monday after a man was found in the street by a member of the public.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

South Wales Police said is believed to be a 48-year-old from the Rumney area of the city and his next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem examination is due to take place later today. The arrested suspect is a man from Splott, police said.