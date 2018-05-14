South East Wales

Ducklings rescued after getting trapped in Cardiff drain

  • 14 May 2018
Ten ducklings in a cardboard box. They are sitting on a white towel. Image copyright RSPCA
Image caption The ducklings were checked by RSPCA officials before being swimming off with their mother

Ten ducklings have been rescued after falling down a drain.

The fluffy animals were trapped 0.6m (2ft) underground near BBC Wales' Roath Lock studios in Cardiff Bay.

RSPCA officers found the trapped ducklings chirping loudly sitting on a mound of mud, but were unable to get to them.

However, the baby birds were freed and reunited with their mother after crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service lifted the storm drain cover.

Image copyright RSPCA
Image caption South Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters freed the trapped ducklings

RSPCA animal collection officer Gary Lucas said the ducklings were unharmed and were "released in the nearby lock where they swam off happily".

"Luckily the drain had been blocked by mud, so they hadn't become stuck further down and away from reach," he added.

"I'd like to thank the fire service for their assistance and also the caller who called us about the trapped ducklings.

"It was great to see the ducklings and their mum swim away after their frightening ordeal."

Image copyright RSPCA
Image caption The ducklings' mother stayed close to the drain while her babies chirped in panic, the RSPCA said

