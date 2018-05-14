Image copyright Gwyneth Morgan Image caption The 26-strong team had to perform a two-and-a-half minute routine - featuring an array of stunts.

A group of youngsters from the valleys are "still on cloud nine" after winning a cheerleading competition in the US.

Gymfinity in Tredegar won the Level 2 category at the US Cheer and Dance Finals in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The win has delighted officials at the club - which was set up 18 months ago on the site of a former factory.

Coach Zoe Reed said: "It was a real eye opener performing in front of American teams."

Image copyright Zoe Reed Image caption Gymfinity's Royal Diamonds team performed a pyramid as part of their winning routine

The 26-strong team qualified for the competition after winning Jam Fest Europe.

They had to perform a two-and-a-half minute routine - featuring an array of stunts.

Mrs Reed, 31, said: "Everyone was quite surprised at how far we had come - I don't think they'd ever heard of Wales before.

"We couldn't believe it when they announced us as the winners. It still feels like a dream."

Image copyright Gwyneth Morgan Image caption Gymfinity member Ruby Richards proudly holds the trophy

Gwynneth Morgan, whose eight grandchildren attend the club - including granddaughter Ruby, nine, who was part of the winning team - said the win was a huge boost for the former mining town.

"It's fantastic - we're all absolutely bubbling. To beat the Americans at their own game is just unbelievable," she said.

"The club's only been going for 18 months and nobody can believe what they've achieved in such a short time

"Tredegar is quite a deprived area and there's not much going for it. But this has lifted the spirits of everyone. The whole town has been behind them and we did a lot of fundraising to send them to Las Vegas."

Despite the win the juniors at Gymfinity have no plans to put their feet up just yet.

The club will be heading back to Jam Fest Europe next month to defend their title from last year.