Former Wales rugby forward Gareth Williams dies aged 63
- 13 May 2018
Former Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby player Gareth Williams has died aged 63 after a battle with a rare nervous system disorder.
The death of Williams, who had been suffering with multiple system atrophy since 2012, was confirmed by his former club Bridgend Ravens.
Williams won five Wales caps between 1980 and 1982 and appeared on the Lions tour to South Africa in 1980.
Bridgend Ravens paid tribute to their former captain as a "true club legend".
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gareth Williams who sadly passed away from illness.— British&Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) May 13, 2018
We’re delighted we could honour his memory and contribution to the Lions with his cap. Lion #571. #1888Lions pic.twitter.com/q1M5XwTTUG
A true rugby icon and all round nice guy. A @bridgendravens @WelshRugbyUnion and @lionsofficial legend .Thoughts are with his family. RIP Gareth Williams— Rhys Webb (@RhysWebb_9) May 13, 2018
RIP Gareth Williams great player from a great family and instrumental in my 1st Pro Coaching appointment at West Hartlepool in The English Premiership.— Mark Ring (@MarkRing10) May 13, 2018
A back-row forward, Williams helped Bridgend win two Welsh Cups during their four successive finals appearances between 1979 and 1982.
He had been bed-bound since January 2017.