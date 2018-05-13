Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Williams won five Wales caps between 1980 and 1982

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby player Gareth Williams has died aged 63 after a battle with a rare nervous system disorder.

The death of Williams, who had been suffering with multiple system atrophy since 2012, was confirmed by his former club Bridgend Ravens.

Williams won five Wales caps between 1980 and 1982 and appeared on the Lions tour to South Africa in 1980.

Bridgend Ravens paid tribute to their former captain as a "true club legend".

A back-row forward, Williams helped Bridgend win two Welsh Cups during their four successive finals appearances between 1979 and 1982.

He had been bed-bound since January 2017.