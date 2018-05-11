Image caption The council is concerned for the safety of children walking to school and leaving at the end of the day

Parents parking dangerously outside Bridgend schools are set to be fined by an enforcement car.

Bridgend County Borough Council said it made the move because other methods - such as school crossing patrols - were failing to improve the situation.

The authority has bought a white Peugeot which it has started driving around the area's 60 schools at drop-off and pick-up times.

Parents praised the move saying it could stop somebody getting hurt.

A council report on the issue said: "Drivers who park in areas such as on school keep clear markings, bus stops and where a loading ban is in place, are a danger to road users and pedestrians, especially children, as well as causing traffic congestion."

The local authority was given powers to undertake enforcement measures in 2013 and has 12 officers who issue about 10,000 penalty charge notices a year.

However, it was found motorists still parked inconsiderately outside schools when the officers were not physically there.

Image copyright Bridgend council Image caption Drivers will be fined £70, discounted to £35 if it is paid within 21 days

A council spokesman said methods such as Police Community Support Officers and crossing patrols had failed to improve the situation.

The authority is now running a competition with schools to name the car before it starts issuing fines later this year.

The car is driven around each school, with number plate recognition software and CCTV picking out cars parked badly.

A penalty charge notice will then be sent to vehicle owners in the post.

However, the spokesman stressed safety was the primary focus - with the money raised invested back in the van.

Cabinet member for young people, Councillor Richard Young said: "Despite the best efforts of schools, the council's parking team and PCSOs to tackle this recurring problem, some drivers continue to park dangerously and illegally, and are putting the lives of children at risk as well as contributing to traffic congestion at peak times."

He added he hoped the move would prove "a major deterrent" and encourage drivers to park more considerately.

In Porthcawl, one mother said the issue was making school grounds dangerous, adding: "It has to be safe when children go to school but parents park irresponsibly."

Another called it a "huge problem", saying: "Someone will get hurt [without action]."

Other councils, such as Cardiff, also employ the method.

In Gwynedd, Bangor's Ysgol Friars has faced problems as it shares a car park with a primary school.

Deputy headmaster David Healey said it regularly gets "clogged up".