A 15-year-old girl died on a mountainside after taking ecstasy for the first time, an inquest has heard.

Shauna Davies from Caerphilly collapsed while walking on a mountain track on Caerphilly Mountain minutes after taking the class A drug on 18 June.

An inquest in Newport heard her friends gave her CPR and phoned 999 but she was pronounced dead at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

A conclusion of misadventure was recorded.

Pathologist Dr Deryk James said she died from toxicity from MDMA - the chemical name for ecstasy.

Gwent Coroner Wendy James said Shauna's lifestyle had been "laden with risk" and she hoped the teenager's friends would consider the dangers of Class A drugs.

Image caption Police cars on Caerphilly mountain road after Shauna collapsed

Shauna's friend Sophie Caldwell, 16, told police she saw her friend hallucinating.

DC Claire Burke, who interviewed Sophie, told the inquest: "As they went up the mountain Shauna was behind Sophie.

"Shauna was describing trees moving and was telling different people to get away from her. She was hallucinating."

She said Sophie realised Shauna was having "problems" before she saw her collapse on the ground.

James Harvey, who was also on the mountain, said he heard a girl shout out: "Come over here, my friend is having a seizure on the floor."

Shauna's mother Maria Leggatt said her daughter had been "healthy and happy" but had started experimenting with alcohol at 14 and cannabis about six months before her death.

She said she had attended a school for pupils who have been expelled and had shown "anger management issues" but she was not aware of her daughter using MDMA.

Wendy James told the inquest: "It's believed this was the first time the girls had taken MDMA.

"The lifestyle she was leading was laden with risk and when she took these drugs she was gambling with her life.

"If any good can come from her tragically short life it's that her friends stop and consider the risk they take every time they take illegal drugs, and alter their lifestyles in tribute and in memory of their friend Shauna.

"It's absolutely tragic that drugs have robbed her of her young life."