Image copyright Cardiff Council Image caption The Rolls Royce owned by Cardiff Council has not been used for official business since 2002

A Rolls Royce owned by Cardiff Council has been kept in storage for the last 16 years at a cost to the taxpayer, data has revealed.

The 1963 Rolls Royce Phantom was last used in an official capacity in 2002.

In the last three years the authority spent £590.85 running the vehicle, but it only left the underground car park at County Hall once a year for its MOT.

Campaigners want the "unique vehicle" to be put in a museum. The council has yet to comment.

The car was last valued in February 2008 by the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club at £70,000, while its number plate KG1 was said to be worth more, being valued at £100,000.

In a response to an FOI request published on the authority's website, the council said: "In the last three years we have spent £590.85 on running the vehicle, which equates to 196.67 per year as it is taken out of County Hall once a year for MOT.

"It is no longer used for fleet or council activities."

Image copyright Cardiff Council Image caption The KG1 licence plate on the vehicle is worth more than the car

A Facebook group called Cardiff's Rolls Royce KG1 has been campaigning for the car to be put in a museum.

"It is a unique vehicle with an incredible history," a statement on the group reads.

"Tragically the car has spent the last decade sitting under tarpaulin in the underground car park of county hall."