Image caption The incident happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

Two men have been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Newport which left four people injured.

Two women remain seriously injured in hospital after the incident outside nightclubs on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST on 29 April, while a man and woman have been discharged.

An 18-year-old man from Newport has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old man, also from Newport, has been charged with affray.

Both will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

A second 19-year-old man from Newport, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

A woman, 22, also from Newport, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.