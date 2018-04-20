Image copyright Family photo

Two men have been jailed after chasing a man down a Cardiff street on bikes and attacking him and leaving him gravely injured.

Sean Kelly, 37, was knifed in the leg in Splott and died three days later.

On Friday, Aaron Bingham, 18, was jailed for life with a minimum of 18 years for murder, and Nicholas Saleh, 46, for nine-and-a-half years for manslaughter.

Both were found guilty by a jury after a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

They had been on bikes and chased Mr Kelly down Theodore Street with weapons.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Aaron Bingham and Nicholas Saleh chased Mr Kelly down the street on bikes before the knife attack - they had denied his murder

A jury found Bingham, who inflicted the knife wound, guilty of murder, while Saleh, was found guilty of manslaughter.

During the three-week trial the jury heard how Mr Kelly, a father-of-two, tried to run away from his attackers when they chased him down the city street in the early hours of 13 July 2017.

It was then Bingham stabbed him in the left leg, severing an artery and causing significant blood loss.

The pair then cycled off and left him injured in the street.

Judge Justice Jefford, said: "I'm not satisfied Bingham intended to kill Mr Kelly, but he undoubtedly intended to cause him harm.

"After this vicious and unprovoked attack Bingham and Saleh rode off and disposed of the knife."

She also said Mr Kelly was described by his family as "not an angel" after a life of drug dealing and violence, but said he did "nothing to deserve being stabbed to death".