Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Lower Machen
- 19 April 2018
A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a car in Caerphilly county.
Police and ambulance services were called to the accident on the A468 Commercial Road at Lower Machen at about 07:50 BST.
The driver of the car has been taken to hospital but their condition is not yet known.
The road is closed between Rhiwderin and the Draethen turnoff while officers investigate.