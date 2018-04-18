Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Second Severn Crossing opened in 1996

Changing the name of the Second Severn Crossing to the Prince of Wales Bridge is supported by "many people in Wales", according to Ken Skates.

The economy secretary said the Welsh Government will not ask the UK government to rethink the move.

His comments come despite a campaign calling for a public consultation - which has been backed by a petition with 39,000 signatures.

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price described the renaming as a "re-colonisation effort".

Mr Skates said: "I think it's absolutely right that the Prince of Wales is recognised, and the naming of the bridge after him, I think, whilst it's in the gift of the UK government, is something that many, many people in Wales will support.

"But I would say, also, that there are a huge number of other bridges that we could name in honour of other people."

Mr Skates said he was more concerned with the removal of tolls over the Second Severn Bridge to ease traffic flow.

The renaming of the crossing was approved by the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May

But he added the renaming could being economic benefits to Wales.

"It's essential as we exit the EU that we take every opportunity to promote Wales globally.

"It's a fact that few other figures are better known around the world than his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales."

AMs tackled the controversial topic after independent AM Neil McEvoy raised the matter in a question in the Senedd.

Image copyright Getty Images

He said: "This isn't an isolated incident, because just some months ago we had the debacle of the so-called 'iron ring' and a celebration of conquest, which so many people found insulting."

Mr Price added: "It is part of a deliberate attempt to reintegrate Wales into a nostalgic Britain that probably never existed - a re-colonisation effort."

And UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton suggested the original Severn Bridge should be named after Owain Glyndwr or Llywelyn Ein Llyw Olaf, which was welcomed by Mr Skates.

Conservative AM Russell George said renaming the bridge to mark the prince's 70th birthday and the 60th anniversary of the Queen appointing him as Prince of Wales was a "fitting tribute".