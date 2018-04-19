Image copyright Gareth James/Geograph Image caption The plan wants to use the waste heat generated by the Viridor incinerator

Heat from a waste incinerator would be delivered to buildings across Cardiff under plans to be discussed by council leaders.

One described it as a "huge, low-carbon central heating system".

It is claimed the £26.2m scheme could significantly reduce the capital's carbon emissions.

However, before the network of underground pipes can be installed, local buildings must be signed up and a company formed to run it.

Steam generated through the burning of non-recyclable waste at the Trident Park energy recovery facility in the south east of the city would be used to heat water that would then circulate around the network.

It would run from the plant through large parts of Cardiff Bay before travelling up to the city centre.

Public sector and commercial buildings could be connected, potentially saving 5% on their energy costs.

While there has been a big focus on decarbonising electricity supplies in recent years, much of the UK still relies on burning fossil fuels such as oil and gas for heating.

Several cities are now looking at the option of "low-carbon heat" networks, with both the Welsh and UK governments saying they want to see many more of them being developed.

Image copyright Ordnance Survey Image caption The proposed network of underground pipes connected to the Viridor incinerator in Cardiff

Cardiff council's cabinet will meet on Thursday to approve a preliminary business plan, which would require £4m of council borrowing.

It is hoped the rest of the money would come from government grants and the private sector.

Councillor Michael Michael, cabinet member for the environment, said the next step would be to secure external funding and long-term contracts with buildings.

The network would be owned and run by an independent company, in which the council would be a major shareholder.

"The business case for this should be firmed up by 2019, and then it's a two to three year cycle for getting all the infrastructure in," Mr Michael predicted.

The Welsh Assembly has already said it would want to be one of the network's customers.

While the main Senedd building is supplied with heat from a biomass boiler, the administrative offices behind are still reliant on gas.

Matthew Jones, the assembly's sustainability manager, said they were "looking to get on board as early as possible to help provide the public sector support that this project really needs".

"Climate change is an important subject, and needs to be tackled with small energy-saving initiatives, as well as larger low-carbon infrastructure projects," he added.

"There is excess heat produced by the plant just down the road from us here, which could be put to better use lowering the carbon footprint of the capital city in which we are based."

'Ambition'

Viridor, which runs the Trident Park energy recovery facility, said it was pleased to work with Cardiff council on the project and help achieve the Welsh Government's environmental ambitions.

Cabinet secretary for energy, planning and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths said decarbonising heat was "a significant challenge in delivering a low carbon economy for Wales".

She said the Welsh Government had provided significant assistance to Cardiff council to develop the project to this stage and would continue to work in partnership "with the ambition of making the project a reality".