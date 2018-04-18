Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA said how the animal was treated was "barbaric and wholly unacceptable"

A hedgehog was left tied to a tree using a "makeshift crucifix" of shoelaces.

The RSPCA said it was "utterly disgusted" after the animal was found in Brynglas Avenue in Blackwood on 17 April.

The male hedgehog could not curl up after being restrained and also suffered injuries to its face and leg.

The RSPCA said the animal has been treated for its injuries and is being "closely monitored".

Izzi Hignell from the charity said: "We have been left utterly disgusted by this shocking incident, with a poor hedgehog cruelly tied to a tree by a makeshift crucifix of shoelaces.

"This hedgehog will have suffered immeasurably by this horrendous ordeal. Treating wild animals this way is barbaric and wholly unacceptable."