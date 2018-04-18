Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was followed by two men before being attacked in George Street

An 18-year-old woman was punched in the face and her bag was stolen during a robbery in Barry.

She was followed into George Street by two men at about 00:50 BST on 14 April, before one of them punched her in the face and body several times.

The man also stole her bag, which was later found between Robert Street and Wilfred Street.

The attacker is described as white, and was wearing a hooded top with the hood up and possibly jogging bottoms.