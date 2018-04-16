Image copyright Family photo Image caption Thomas Cody, 24, who was sitting in the back seat of the car died at the scene

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for two years after admitting causing the death of his friend by careless driving.

Nathan Monington, who held a provisional driving licence, suffered minor injuries when he lost control on a bend on the A4119 near Creigiau in Cardiff in February 2017.

Thomas Cody, 24, who was sitting in the back seat died at the scene.

Monington, 26, of Pontypridd, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

'Unbearable pain'

A victim statement read to the court from Mr Cody's mother, Vicki Smith-Cody, said: "I can't function like I used to.

"Tom is the first thing I think of each morning and is constantly on my mind.

"For us as a family this will never end. The unbearable pain is with us always.

"Completely and utterly heartbroken is an understatement."

'Deep lasting hurt'

A front seat passenger also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Prosecutor Claire Wilks said the uninsured 26-year-old had been released from prison on licence prior to the crash and was pulled from the Citroen Xsara by a passing motorist.

She said no-one had witnessed what happened but experts estimated Monington was driving at about 48mph (77km) along the 60mph (96km) road when the safe speed for negotiating the bend would have been 32mph (51km).

Judge Neil Bidder QC told the court no sentence could be imposed to alleviate the "deep and lasting hurt" caused to Mr Cody's family and friends.