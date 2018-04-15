Image copyright @SWPMaesteg/Twitter Image caption Equipment at the Heol Las playground in North Cornelly was set on fire

"Mindless vandals" have been accused of destroying a new playground in Bridgend by setting fire to the equipment.

Emergency services were called to the play area at Heol Las in Cornelly just before 23:00 BST on Saturday.

A South Wales Fire crew from Kenfig Hill put out the blaze and police are appealing for witnesses.

"It never ceases to amaze me why idiots wreck facilities in local communities," tweeted Richard Lewis, deputy chief constable of South Wales Police.

He added: "Particularly when money is tight. If you know them, cough them up. They need to understand how communities work. Disgraceful."