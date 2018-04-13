Image copyright Simon Oyler Image caption Ruby Elliot, of Rhymney, beat Rachael Taylor of Ireland in the final

An 11-year-old girl has won gold for Wales at the British Primary School Championships in table tennis.

Ruby Elliot, of Rhymney, Blaenau Gwent, is the first Welsh player to win the girl's singles title since 2011.

She beat Irish favourite Rachael Taylor 3-1 in the final to claim victory.

The competition in Largs, Ayrshire, hosted primary school players from six teams around the British Isles on April 8.

Ruby said she was "really excited" to win, and has set her sights on more golds in the future.

"I was so happy. I want to win gold in the Olympics," she said.

Ruby plays table tennis for Ael-Y-Bryn community centre and Cardiff City Club and has more competitions lined up this year.