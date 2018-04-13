Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who was at Aberkenfig Social and Athletic Club on Thursday night

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injures after an assault in Bridgend.

Officers were called to Bridgend Road, Aberkenfig, at 20:00 BST on Thursday, where the 18-year-old was found unconscious in the road.

He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital with head injuries.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was at Aberkenfig Social and Athletic Club on Thursday evening.