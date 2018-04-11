Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jenson Evans loved school and football, his family said

An eight-year-old boy died from a head injury when the car he was travelling in crashed in icy conditions on a forest lane, an inquest has heard.

Jenson Evans died at the scene of the crash near Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 28 December 2017.

In statement, his father Matthew Evans, who had been driving, said he went to get his son out of the car but recalled: "I could see he was dead."

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded at the Cardiff inquest.

The coroners' court heard how Mr Evans and his partner Jodie Rewbury were driving home from a day out visiting family and shopping with their three sons in the back of the car.

Ms Rewbury said in a statement: "The car started to slide. I started screaming. I didn't know what was happening."

Mr Evans' statement said: "I tried to drive into the skid but nothing happened... I tried turning the wheel and pressing the brake."

The car crashed off the Smilog Forestry road into a tree at about 17:45 GMT and Jenson was killed on impact.

Ms Rewbury said she and Mr Evans pulled their two other sons out of the car and Mr Evans went back to get Jenson out of the driver's side but he returned without him, saying: "He's dead. I've killed him."

Mr Evans recalled in his statement: "I could see he was dead. I have seen people who have died previously... there was nothing at all."

He added: "Jodie was screaming and hysterical."

'Bad crash'

The inquest heard Mr Evans struggled to describe the location of the crash to the emergency services.

In a statement Mr Evans' father Gary Evans said his son called him and said "You need to come quick, I've had a bad crash and I think Jenson's dead... the emergency services don't know where we are."

He travelled to the scene and Ms Rewbury was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital by a passer-by to try and get help.

A statement from the first paramedic on the scene said he carried out a signs of life assessment and determined Jenson was beyond medical help.

Giving evidence, Det Con Deborah Hobrough, from South Wales Police's serious collision unit, said the road was "wet and icy" and "contributed to the collision".

She said "Jenson should have been in a booster seat because of his height and age" but added it "would not have changed the outcome".

In her statement Ms Rewbury described Jenson as "our cheeky little chap", adding: "No words can describe our loss."

She said he "loved school" and "wanted to be a striker for Manchester United".

A post-mortem examination concluded Jenson died from a head injury.