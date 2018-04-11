Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Christopher Paul was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court in 1992

A convicted murderer is being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions.

Gwent Police said Christopher Paul, 45, of Caerphilly, was jailed in 1992 after being convicted for murder.

He was released on licence from Parc Prison, Bridgend, on 21 June 2016.

A force spokesman said: "Due to the fact that Christopher Paul breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison."

Detectives, who have released a photograph of Paul, have appealed for members of the public to come forward with information if they know his whereabouts.