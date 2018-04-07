South East Wales

New Newport marathon could 'boost economy by £1.1m'

Runners at the start line of the Newport half marathon in 2015 Image copyright City of Newport Half Marathon
Image caption Newport's half marathon was cancelled this year due to bad weather

A new marathon in Newport has the potential to generate £1.1m for the local economy in the next three years, according to a council report.

About 10,000 runners have signed up for ABP Newport Wales Marathon and a 10k race on 29 April.

Organisers Run 4 Wales estimate there will be a crowd of 20,000 people who the council said would boost traders.

Newport council is being asked to pay £90,000 towards the race until it is expected to be self-sufficient by 2020.

The Welsh Government has agreed to provide up to £120,000 over the same period, said the report.

The new marathon comes after the organisers had tried to hold a marathon in Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan in 2017 but could not settle on a route.

Boss Matt Newman said Newport offered the "perfect landscape" for a flat, fast race.

Newport's half marathon was cancelled twice this year because of snow and then freezing conditions, with no feasible date found to run it in 2018.

The report said: "The initial agreement is for support over a three year period only, by which time the event should be self-sufficient and sustainable without a need for additional public funding."

Newport council's cabinet is due to discuss the funding bid with additional race support from local authority officials at a meeting next week.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said he hoped the marathon and 10k could become a "permanent fixture" on the Welsh sporting calendar.

"The city of Newport and the surrounding areas provides the perfect landscape for a flat, fast route for elite and novice runners alike," he added.

Associated British Ports is the race's title partner.

Run 4 Wales, a not-for-profit business set up in 2012 to develop the Cardiff Half Marathon, runs a host of other events and invests profits in sporting activities.

Last year's Cardiff Half Marathon became a 25,000 sell-out for the first time.

