Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A photograph of the brothers was posted on a fundraising page set up to raise money for their family

Two baby brothers from one set of triplets died on the same night from chest infections, a coroner has heard.

Five-month-olds Charlie and Noah Owen died overnight on 23 September at their home in Wildmill, Bridgend.

Coroner Andrew Barkley heard their mother Sarah Owen, 29, rang 999 after she could not wake them.

A pathologist concluded the boys were weakened after being born prematurely and that played a major part in their deaths from infection.

Charlie and Noah were brothers to Ethan, who did not suffer a chest infection.

A post-mortem examination found Charlie died of bronchopneumonia - an infection of the lungs causing inflammation - and prematurity.

Noah's revealed he died of respiratory tract infection - an infection affecting the lungs, throat or airways - and prematurity.

Mr Barkley registered the deaths and decided no public hearing would be held.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Sarah Owen has moved out of the house where her two sons died to make a fresh start with her surviving son Ethan

Speaking after the findings, Ethan's godmother Sally Boyd said: "Every day has been very, very difficult for Sarah and the family. But we still have Ethan who is absolutely lovely."

The triplets were born in April 2017, about one month before their due date.

All three spent time in a neonatal intensive care unit but were allowed home in May after putting on weight.

They had a routine appointment with a health visitor in the week before their death and their mother told friends they were all doing well.

Paying tribute after the boys' deaths, Ms Owen said: "We are devastated at the loss of our two beautiful babies, who, along with their brother Ethan, lit up our world. Noah and Charlie were my life, heart and soul.

"I would give anything to hold my beautiful boys, to see them smile, hear them laugh or even hear them cry."

Charity Twins and Multiple Births Association said it was not aware of twins or triplets dying on the same day from illness.

Helen Turier, head of family and professional support, said: "Losing two babies is simply awful and no words will ever do justice to that scale of loss."