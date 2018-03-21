Image copyright Jonathon Davies

A city centre street in Newport remains closed a day after a fire broke out in a disused building.

Surrounding buildings had to be evacuated by police and nearly 40 firefighters were tackling the fire.

A safety cordon around the three-storey building in Lower Dock Street was in place overnight.

Emlyn Street is closed in both directions between Kingsway and Usk Way (A4042) and Lower Dock Street is affected at its junction with Kingsway.

No-one was thought to be injured in the fire, Gwent Police said.