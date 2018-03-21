Image copyright Laura Clode /Facebook Image caption Laura Clode, pictured here with mother Pamela, has involuntary seizures

A disabled woman is "elated" after being told she can go home following a prolonged hospital stay, her mum says.

Laura Clode, 26, was admitted to the mental health unit at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff nine months ago.

She was told she could leave six months ago but has been waiting for a discharge care package to be set up.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has apologised for delays in setting up the package, but has not confirmed her release date.

Her mother Pamela Dungey, 53, from Barry, had told how her daughter, who has dissociative seizures, was becoming depressed and was "constantly in tears".

But now she has tweeted to announce her daughter will be returning home.

"Elated to say that thanks to @BBCWalesNews my daughter Laura will be coming home this Friday, and the care package will start on Monday," she said.

"The power of the press is incredible."

Ms Dungey said: "I'm really, really happy. And what's more important is Laura is elated. It's been hell, absolute hell. "

She said the discharge package meant carers would visit her daughter at home four times a day.

"As soon as she's home we're just going to be us. I want to be able to get Laura a life now," Ms Dungey added.

A spokeswoman for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board described patient safety as a "priority."

"In complex cases, commissioning a care package can unfortunately take longer according to individual circumstances and the changing needs of the individual during their recovery," she said.

They acknowledged there had been "delays" but were "in the process of commissioning a care package with a local care agency which should enable discharge from hospital."

She further added they were "sorry for any inconvenience this has caused the patient or their family".