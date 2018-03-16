Image copyright Twitter / @GregPycroft

"Sick and disgusting" far-right graffiti has been daubed on buildings in a multi-cultural area of Cardiff.

Swastikas, the slogan "Nazi Zone" and offensive posters were spotted by parents on the school run in Grangetown.

Greg Pycroft, who tweeted pictures, said it was a "sad, sorry sight".

Cardiff-council said far right extremism was not welcome in the city, and added the material was being removed.

It added that it was working with South Wales Police and was removing the posters and graffiti.

Mr Pycroft said he saw the the graffiti in and around Grange Gardens while on the school run, adding: "Hopefully @cardiffcouncil will be able to remove everything before kids head home this afternoon."

Image caption Cardiff council sent workers to remove the racist slogans after being alerted

His post generated outrage among members of the community, with Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, tweeting: "Utterly sick + disgusting - will be raising with @swpolice @swpcardiff @cardiffcouncil immediately - far right extremism cannot be tolerated and not welcome in Cardiff. Full stop."

Other people posted to say they were trying to find all the posters and take them down.

Cardiff council said: "We condemn all graffiti in the strongest possible terms and we are working with the South Wales Police on this matter and the offensive graffiti and fly posting will be removed as quickly as possible."