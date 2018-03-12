Image copyright Alamy Image caption Jesus Christianity admitted making a threat to damage or destroy property

A rail passenger has been jailed for 17 months for threatening to bring a bomb to a LGBT march in Cardiff.

Jesus Christianity, 34, of Penarth, shouted Bible quotes at passengers going to Pride Cymru in August.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he told revellers: "I've got a bomb in my backpack."

Christianity admitted communicating or falsely giving information with intent and making a threat to damage or destroy property.

Prosecutor Gareth James said Christianity targeted young people on the train who he could tell from their appearance were attending the event.

"He started saying it was Adam and Eve, not Adam and Adam, and said gays were disgusting," he said.

"When the passengers got off he said to one of them 'I'm going to Pride now and I've got a bomb in my backpack'.

"He directed these comments principally because of people's sexual orientation."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Thousands of people marched through the streets of Cardiff in August celebrating Pride Cymru

A young woman called 999 and an armed officer later tackled Christianity at the march in Cardiff city centre.

Mr James said Christianity was not actually carrying a bomb and despite having a toy gun, there was no evidence he was planning to attack anyone.

Ruth Smith, defending, said Christianity suffered from "clear psychiatric difficulties", adding that he had a dislike of public transport which led to his outbursts.

Judge Neil Bidder QC said he accepted Christianity was not a terrorist and was sorry for his verbal attacks, but said he was "motivated by hostility to homosexuality".

"It was upsetting to those whom were affected," he said.

"These type of incidents puts strain on already stretched police resources."