Image copyright Chris Hyde

A fire has broken out on a bus driving on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil.

The vehicle was reported to be well alight but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.

The driver made the call to the fire service just after 07:50 GMT. There are no details at present of whether any passengers were on board.

Passer-by Chris Hyde, who witnessed the fire, said as far as he could see everyone in the area was fine.

Image copyright Gavin O'Connor Image caption The aftermath of the fire

He said he was driving from the direction of Storey Arms past the Llwyn Onn reservoir when he first saw smoke.

"I could see the the start of a plume of smoke. The column got blacker the closer I became," he said.

"There was the bus sitting on the roundabout. No-one was in there as far as I could see. I think it was probably empty."