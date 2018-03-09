Footballer Bale expecting third child with Emma Rhys-Jones
- 9 March 2018
Wales and Real Madrid football star Gareth Bale is expecting his third child with long-term girlfriend Emma Rhys-Jones.
The winger, from Cardiff, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, posting: "Baby number 3 coming soon", alongside a picture of baby clothes.
The couple already have two daughters, Alba Violet and Nava Valentina.
The pair got engaged in July 2016.
Baby number 3 coming soon 👶🏻🍼 pic.twitter.com/PftWCLVy2B— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) March 9, 2018
