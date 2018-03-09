Image caption The roof is being repaired and the site made safe at Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech

A Gwynedd secondary school will remain closed until after the Easter holidays due to storm damage.

The roof of Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech was badly damaged by Storm Emma last week.

Work is being carried out to repair the roof and make the site safe.

Pupils in Years 10 and 11 will be relocated to the old library building and youth club in Harlech and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau for the next two weeks.

"Detailed assessment confirmed that the site remains unsafe and that significant work is required before the school building can reopen," Gwynedd Council said in a statement.

"The first aim will be to stabilise the roof to ensure that it is made safe, to reopen the building and reroof each section in turn."

Gwynedd council said it is making arrangements with the school for Year 7-9 pupils.

"Following the damage to the roof of school last week, urgent work has been carried out over the last few days to ensure the continuity of our pupils' education," Ysgol Ardudwy said in a statement.