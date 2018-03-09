Former Wales wing Shane Williams affray charge dropped
- 9 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Criminal charges against Wales rugby legend Shane Williams have been dropped.
Wales' all-time leading try-scorer had been charged with affray following an alleged incident in Cardiff city centre.
The charge against him and his brother Dean have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Friday.
The pair were among six men facing the charge following an alleged incident on Great Western Lane on 2 December 2017.