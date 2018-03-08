Image copyright Google Image caption The Toys R Us site is across the road from Ice Arena Wales and the Cardiff International Pool

A "beach-style leisure destination" could be brought to Cardiff after the council successfully bid for land previously used by Toys R Us.

The toy retailer announced it was going into administration on 27 February and Cardiff Council has agreed to take back the lease of the Cardiff Bay store.

The beach idea forms part of a £240m redevelopment scheme at the International Sports Village.

The proposal will be debated by cabinet on 15 March.

Cardiff council already owns the freehold to the four-acre site and leases it to Toys R Us, but the company is considering the closure of some or all of its stores after going into administration.