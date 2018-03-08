Image copyright Geograph/Lewis Clarke Image caption The M4 has been closed westbound after an accident

A serious accident has closed the M4 westbound in Newport after a person was hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened at about 05:30 GMT and the motorway has been closed between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 26 for Malpas Road.

It is likely to be shut for the morning rush hour as police deal with the accident.

Diversions are in place via the B4596 and A4042 roads around Newport. The eastbound motorway remains open.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle are at the scene.

Meanwhile, the M4 is also partially blocked westbound between junction 33 for Cardiff West and and junction 34 for Miskin after another accident.