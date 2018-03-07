Image copyright Google Image caption Any compulsory purchase orders would need approval from the Welsh Government

Plans to knock down more than 100 "unsafe" homes in Merthyr Tydfil will be considered by councillors on Wednesday evening.

The terraced houses in Taff Street and Crescent Street, Merthyr Vale, have been branded dangerous because of the risk of flooding from the River Taff.

Merthyr council hopes to buy the properties from their owners.

However, it said it would consider compulsory purchase orders (CPO) if a deal cannot be struck.

So far, 52 of the houses have been bought by the local authority. A further 54 are owned by Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association, while a further six have yet to be purchased.

The council insists the scheme will "ensure that no one is living in homes subject to a high risk of flooding".

However, it said it would cover moving costs for residents who qualify for home loss and disturbance payments.

The issue will go before a full council meeting at 5.30pm.