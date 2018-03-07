Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christopher, a Llantwit Major Comprehensive School pupil, was described as "entertainment in a little boy"

A 13-year-old boy died when he was hit by a car after he walked his mother to a bus stop as she made her way to work, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Cole suffered severe head injuries after running into the path of an oncoming car in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 November 2017.

His mother heard the bang as she boarded the bus, the inquest heard.

At a hearing in Cardiff, coroner Philip Spinney recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.

The inquest was told Christopher, known as Worzel, often walked his mother Cherrey Cole to meet the bus she caught to the nursing home where she worked.

In a statement read to Cardiff Coroner's Court, Mrs Cole said she chatted to her son while they waited and then kissed him and told him she loved him when the bus arrived.

"I was about to pay when I heard a skid and a bang," she said.

"I was thinking 'that's my boy'. I ran off the bus and ran towards the back of the bus and saw Christopher lying in the road."

'Unavoidable crash'

She said paramedics arrived but she was told before they left for the hospital that Christopher had died.

His cause of death was given as a head injury, the inquest heard.

Aaron Harper, who was driving the Ford Focus that hit Christopher, said in a statement he was travelling at 30 to 35mph when "a small boy sprinted out in front of me".

Mr Harper, who was "extremely upset and physically sick" when he was told Christopher had died, did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Collision investigator PC Chris Street said Mr Harper would only have been able to see Christopher approximately 1.9 seconds before hitting him and described the crash as "unavoidable".

In his statement, Christopher's father Shane said his son's interests were "computers and computer games", and he got excellent results at school.

"The whole family are devastated," he added.

Mr Spinney said Christopher would have been obscured from Mr Harper's view while his ability to hear the oncoming car would have been hampered by the bus's rear-mounted diesel engine.