Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Glenn Nayler was last seen in February 2015

The cause of death of a man whose remains were found two-and-a-half years after he vanished is still not known, an inquest heard.

Glenn Nayler, 35, was last seen on 14 February 2015 but his remains were not discovered until 26 November 2017.

Mr Nayler, from Roath, Cardiff, was found in Fforest Fawr, Tongwynlais, on the outskirts of the city.

The inquest in Cardiff heard his death was not suspicious and coroner Phillip Spinney recorded an open conclusion.

Mr Nayler, who grew up as Glenn Doyle but changed his name, worked as a painter and decorator before he went missing.

Only his skeleton was left by the time he was discovered and pathologist Dr Richard Jones said there was not any visible damage to the bones.

In a statement read to the inquest, friend Craig Kerr said Mr Nayler had a lot of pride, adding: "I am concerned that if he did take his own life he would do it in a way that he wouldn't be found because of the shame."

Image copyright Kev Griffin/Geograph Image caption Fforest Fawr is a beauty spot popular with walkers

Dr Jones told Cardiff Coroner's Court: "Within one of the jacket pockets were two photographs and also a wad of paper, but there was no way of me knowing what was on it because it was damp.

"I cannot give a cause of death from looking at the remains."

Mr Nayler was described as a devoted and proud father but got very down after the end of his relationship with a former partner.

Det Sgt Kath Barry, of South Wales Police, said: "I would suggest there was no foul play and it was Mr Naylor reacting to something that we don't know, taking himself off to a very secluded spot where he didn't expect to be found."

Mr Spinney said the death pointed to the fact "he died from the effect of having a ligature around his neck" but that could not be confirmed by the pathologist.