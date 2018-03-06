Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The boiler suits and paw print bandana the men were allegedly wearing

A shooting believed to be linked to drugs supply in Cardiff is being investigated by police.

A man, 26, was left with facial injuries in the incident in February and police are hunting three suspects.

Officers believed it was linked to "county lines" - where vulnerable people are used to circulate drugs from London around the UK.

The incident at a Roath flat was described as an "extremely rare level of violence" for south Wales.

Three men wearing navy boiler suits entered the property at Lynwood Court, Elm Street, Roath, at about 19:00 GMT on 10 February.

An Audi A4 estate care was later found burned out at Sandringham Road, Penylan, with three men, who are black and aged about 25, being sought by police.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption A burnt out Audi was found in Penylan

The car had been driven from London that day. It had two green petrol cans found inside, with officers trying to find out where they were bought.

Following the incident, a 26-year-old man from Ipswich was treated at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for facial injuries - these have now been confirmed as the result of being shot with a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, officers conducted raids at properties in the Roath and Penylan areas of the city linked to the case - an unrelated arrest was made on suspicion of an immigration offence.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Rob Cronick described the shooting as "an extremely rare level of violence for south Wales".