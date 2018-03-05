Porthcawl woman killed by minibus named as Eve Lewis
- 5 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who died after being hit by a minibus has been named as Eve Lewis.
The 22-year-old was struck by the white minibus on the A4106 Newton Nottage Road, in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday.
Her family said they were "devastated by what has happened".
South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash.