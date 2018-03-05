Image copyright Family photo/BBC Image caption Eve Lewis's family said they were "grateful for all the support we are receiving"

A woman who died after being hit by a minibus has been named as Eve Lewis.

The 22-year-old was struck by the white minibus on the A4106 Newton Nottage Road, in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday.

Her family said they were "devastated by what has happened".

South Wales Police said it was continuing to investigate the crash.