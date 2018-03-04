Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Lucy Duncan has been missing for three days

A 19-year-old who left her home at the start of last week's snowy weather has been reported missing.

Police are concerned about Lucy Duncan who left her Swansea home at about noon on Thursday and whose car was last seen near Hereford at 15:00 GMT that day.

She was driving a black 14-plate Volkswagen Take up and police are particularly worried because of the "recent snow and driving conditions".

Ms Duncan is about 5ft 5in tall with light brown hair tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing black T-shirt, black trousers and a bright red jacket and it is believed she travelled up the A465 Heads of the Valleys road through Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent.

Image copyright South Wales Police

Ms Duncan, who is from the Horton area of Swansea, withdrew money from an HSBC bank in the city at about 13:00 and has not been seen since.

South Wales Police have said "it is possible" that she also visited the Rochdale area over the weekend.

The police are particularly worried because she was driving in areas worst affected by the Storm Emma blizzards.

"Lucy or anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police," said a statement.