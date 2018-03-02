Image copyright Getty Images

Free sanitary products could soon be available to all schoolgirls in Rhondda Cynon Taff, the council has announced.

The initiative aims to tackle "period poverty" and could be rolled out in September after councillors gave the plan their backing.

If approved by cabinet, dispensers would be installed in schools.

Councillor Shelley Rees-Owen, who led a working group on the subject, told council the current provision was "inconsistent" and "needs improvement".

In consultation with staff and pupils, Ms Rees-Owen, from Plaid Cymru, said she heard "shocking examples of period poverty".

Councillor Elyn Stephens, also of Plaid Cymru, who spearheaded the campaign, said: "I am really pleased that RCT County Borough Council has been persuaded of the case to provide free sanitary products in school.

"It is an essential hygiene item, just like toilet paper and soap."

"I hope other local authorities across Wales now follow suit."